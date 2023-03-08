Delhi's new Health Minister pays surprise visit to IHBAS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Raaj Kumar Anand announced the establishment of the Queue Management System at OPD of the Institute and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) during a surprise inspection on Tuesday.

The minister conducted surprise inspections at the Delhi State Cancer Institute and associated hospitals. The minister said that the new system will start functioning in a month. “Met the patients at IHBAS today and inquired about the arrangements. Patients appeared satisfied with the services. New Queue Management System will start in a month to improve the operation of OPD,” Anand wrote on Twitter.

आज IHBAS में मरीजों से मुलाकात कर व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी ली। मरीज सेवाओं से संतुष्ट दिखें।



OPD के संचालन को बेहतर करने के लिए नया Queue Management System एक माह के अंदर शुरू किया जाएगा। @ArvindKejriwal जी के नेतृत्व में हम संस्थान के विकास के लिए हर सहायता प्रदान कर रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/lPBXO7FThQ March 7, 2023

The city government is “working on a war footing” to provide the best facilities to all citizens of Delhi and strengthen the public health infrastructure, his office said in a statement. During the inspection, Anand visited various wards and outpatient departments of both hospitals. He also interacted with the patients undergoing treatment in the two institutions and enquired about their health, besides checking the medical arrangements, the statement said.

The minister directed the hospitals to “remove clutter in the institutions and to provide affordable and quality health facilities to the patients”.

