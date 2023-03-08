Home Cities Delhi

Delhi's new Health Minister pays surprise visit to IHBAS

The minister conducted surprise inspections at the Delhi State Cancer Institute and associated hospitals.

Published: 08th March 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi's new Health Minister Raaj Kumar Anand pays surprise visit to IHBAS.(Photo | Twitter, @RaajKumarAnand1)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Raaj Kumar Anand announced the establishment of the Queue Management System at OPD of the Institute and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) during a surprise inspection on Tuesday.

The minister conducted surprise inspections at the Delhi State Cancer Institute and associated hospitals. The minister said that the new system will start functioning in a month. “Met the patients at IHBAS today and inquired about the arrangements. Patients appeared satisfied with the services. New Queue Management System will start in a month to improve the operation of OPD,” Anand wrote on Twitter.

The city government is “working on a war footing” to provide the best facilities to all citizens of Delhi and strengthen the public health infrastructure, his office said in a statement. During the inspection, Anand visited various wards and outpatient departments of both hospitals. He also interacted with the patients undergoing treatment in the two institutions and enquired about their health, besides checking the medical arrangements, the statement said.

The minister directed the hospitals to “remove clutter in the institutions and to provide affordable and quality health facilities to the patients”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raaj Kumar Anand Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp