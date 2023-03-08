Short-term DU courses for Class 12 students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For all those Class 12 students who may have nothing to do after their board exams conclude this month, Delhi University’s Campus of Open Learning (COL) is offering short term undergraduate courses which will kick-off from April.

Clearing the CUET entrance exam will not be a criterion for such undergraduate courses.“The courses are of short duration, roughly between 3 months to 10 months. Nonetheless, they leave a lasting impact,” said Deepak Bansal, one of the training partners with the COL.

“The students enrolling in these courses learn through engaging methodologies with trainers from respective industries. With the option of attending offline and online classes after regular college hours and on weekends, students find these short-term certificate courses a valuable addition to their CV too,” he added.

“To make it more convenient for students, there is an option to pay for the course fee in installments,” he said. Presently, for the 2023 session, students can apply to join over 24 short courses offered by the COL centre located in Keshavpuram.

Some courses include stenography, ethical hacking and cyber security, fashion design, merchandising and entrepreneurship; acting for films and TV, digital marketing, radio jockeying, mass communication and digital media productions, interior design and architectural planning.

