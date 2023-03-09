BJP unleashing agencies on opponents to win elections: K Kavitha

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BRS leader K Kavitha also the daughter of Telangana CM, K Chandrashekhar Rao lashed out at the the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Thursday stating that whenever there are polls in a state, the party running the central government unleashes the enforcement agencies like ED and CBI to quell all political opponents in a bid to win elections.

Alleging that the summons issued to her by ED to appear for questioning in Delhi Excise case is also a part of the intimidating tactic Kavitha said “I fail to understand the urgency of calling me on such a short notice” adding “especially when the at the were aware we were planning an important rally seeking implementation of Women’s Representation Bill.” Kavitha who was called by ED on Thursday March 9, will now to appear before ED on March 11 in the Delhi Excise Scam, as she sought postponement on the summon dates, citing her pre-planned participation in a rally seeking early implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill by the ruling BJP government at the centre.

Reacting to the summons Kavitha said, “whenever a state is heading for elections the ED reaches there before Modi ji,” Kavitha alleged adding the state agencies like ED, CBI and IT then conduct random raids on corporate houses and political rivals.” She asserted, “I am ready to face ED since I have not done anything wrong” and I will fully cooperate but this tactic of BJP for political gains will fail in Telangana.”

Kavitha said that in view of the rally, seeking immediate introduction and passage of the Bill by the centre, she had sought time from the ED till March 16, “Since it is an important bill pending for long now; aimed at increasing the representation of the women in the Parliament from the existing 14.4 % which has put India at the 148th position out of a total of 193 countries.”

“But I fail to understand the ED move of questioning me right now in the Delhi Excise case” she said adding “though I understand the obligation of the agency to probe the matter I failed to understand urgency as to have the questioning right now.” Commenting on the unjustified ‘urgency’ Kavitha reiterated that “Though as a law-abiding citizen, I will cooperate fully, I would like the ruling party at the centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader CM Shri KC Rao and against the entire BRS party will not deter us.”

Alleging that the BJP is deploying similar “modus operandi” in Telangana - – as it has been doing in other poll bound states - since last year, Kavitha alleged that “unleashing the agencies against political opponents including her and her party colleagues will not help them win elections, they will have hearts of people first.”

BJP Response

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) , G KishanReddy said that the Kalvakuntla (KCR’s) family is paying for their own crimes and there is no reason for the Union Government to target them. Vehemently opposing Kavitha’s allegations the minister said “Did the citizens of Telangana tell you to make money illegally by involving yourself in a liquor scam? Why are you linking your illegal business to Telangana society? You have done illegal business. As the daughter of the Chief Minister of Telangana, you have tarnished the image of Telangana by doing illegal business in the heart of Delhi. These actions have dishonoured Telangana society and has led to a loss of reputation.”

The Union Minister also spoke against the excessive reliance on liquor as a source of revenue in Telangana. “The Government of Telangana is promoting liquor in Telangana and Chief Minister KCR has no qualms in making the people of the state sick as liquor is one of the main sources of revenue.” The Union Minister also took exception to the hypocrisy of the KCR government on the women reservation bill. Speaking about allegations that ’ED is giving notices because CM KCR’s daughter is speaking for theWomen's Reservation Bill,’the minister said “There was not a single woman minister in KCR's first cabinet. Do you have the right to ask about women's reservation? Have you convinced your ally,Majlis Party? Your allies like RJD and Samajwadi Party have blocked the Women's Reservation Bill.”

