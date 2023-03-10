Home Cities Delhi

Letter from Tihar: Sisodia says ‘politics of education’ will win

Sisodia on Thursday wrote an open letter on ‘Politics of Education v/s Politics of Jail’ from Tihar Jail.

Published: 10th March 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote an open letter on ‘Politics of Education v/s Politics of Jail’ from Tihar Jail where he is in custody for his alleged involvement in a liquor scam.

“If all the politicians sincerely worked in improving education, then all our children would have access to quality education like in developed countries. Then why our education is still on the margins?” Sisodia wondered in his letter.

“Now while in jail, the answer to the question is becoming clear to me. It is much easier to throw political opponents in jail than giving quality education to children,” he said.  “It’s easier to silence dissent by imprisoning critics than to establish quality educational institutions for all children in the country. In UP, a folk singer who expressed dissent was threatened with imprisonment by the government.

The reason Arvind Kejriwal is considered a criminal is that he has introduced a new form of politics that challenges Modiji’s approach,” said the letter. The country has two contrasting political approaches-- the politics of jail and the politics of education. As a result, it’s clear to the nation which approach benefits the individual leader and which benefits the country as a whole.

Sisodia jotted that the politics of jail might be winning under BJP, but the future belongs to the politics of education. He emphasised that education and politics are interconnected and that India will emerge as a world leader not through the strength of its jails, but through education. 

