Delhi HC reserves order on Ambani infra arm's plea against DMRC

After hearing the arguments of parties, including the metro bodies, Central  and Delhi governments, Justice Yashwant Varma asked for their written submissions by Monday.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on an execution plea filed by Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL), in relation to the unpaid dues of Rs 6,330.96 crore by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

After hearing the arguments of parties, including the metro bodies, Central  and Delhi governments, Justice Yashwant Varma asked for their written submissions by Monday. An arbitral tribunal had, in May 2017, ruled in favour of DAMEPL, which had pulled out of running the Airport Express metro line over safety issues, and accepted its claim that running the operations on the line was not viable due to structural defects in the viaduct through which the train would pass.

Earlier, the court had noted that the total amount of the award with interest till February 14, 2022 was Rs 8,009.38 crore. Of this, a sum of Rs 1,678.42 crore has been paid by DMRC and an amount of Rs 6,330.96 crore is still due. DMRC took a stand that it has no funds and despite efforts, of Centre and Delhi government, have been unable to arrive at a consensus.

Comments

