Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC stays proceedings against DCW chief in ‘illegal appointments’ case  

Granting interim relief to Maliwal, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani observed the “essential ingredient” of receiving any pecuniary gain was not present in the matter.

Published: 11th March 2023 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday has stayed proceedings against Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal in a case, in which the trial court had ordered the framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against her and others for “prima facie” abusing their official positions to appoint AAP workers to different posts in the women’s rights body during 2015-16.

Granting interim relief to Maliwal, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani observed the “essential ingredient” of receiving any pecuniary gain was not present in the matter. The court also issued notice in the matter and sought a status report from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Maliwal’s petition challenging the trial court order framing charges under the anti-corruption law. 

“This court is persuaded to notice that the essential ingredient of offence under 13(1)(d)(ii) PC Act, is evidently missing from chargesheet and order on charges; which accordingly requires closer consideration. In view of the above, further proceedings are stayed till the next date of hearing before this Court. List on July 26, 2023,” it was ordered. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Rebecca John, on behalf of Maliwal, argued that the prosecution had only relied on hearsay evidence based on the cross-examination of a constable to show alleged association of the appointees with the party.

All the appointments to DCW-  an autonomous body, were contractual in nature and duly approved by the government’s finance department, John submitted. On December 8, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh at Rouse Avenue Court ordered the framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Maliwal besides DCW members Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malick. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swati Maliwal Delhi Commission for Women
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp