Delhi: SCERT to study behaviour changes among teachers

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The State Council of Educational Research and Training is set to hold a state conference to hear stories from the teachers about the sustained change in their behaviour such that its impact on Delhi’s education system could be studied.

Delhi education already runs a teacher development coordinator programme which is an initiative introduced by SCERT as the extension of the flagship mentor teacher programme with the vision of creating a collaborative network of teacher teaching in all DOE schools. 

This programme primarily focuses on professional development through multiple platforms and envisages a co-learning environment where everyone gets an opportunity to experience the journey of professional growth.

“Together we have enabled an environment where officials could engage and think critically. Behaviour change has led to imbibing a growth mindset, closer collaboration, a culture of appreciation and engaged environmentalists,” the order read.  Therefore a state conference is going to be organised by the SCERT in collaboration with STiR on March 14. 

Rajanish Kumar Singh, director SCERT, and Shailendra Sharma- principal advisor, education, among others will take part in the event. 

