Twist in actor Kaushik’s death as cops recover medicines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has recovered some medicines from a farmhouse where actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik had attended a party a day before he died due to a heart attack, officials said on Saturday.

Kaushik (66) died after suffering a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He felt dizzy on Wednesday and was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

On Thursday, information about Kaushik’s death was received from the hospital. Thereafter, the body was shifted to DDU hospital for further inquest proceedings, a senior police officer said.

The inquiry conducted so far revealed that Kaushik, along with his manager Santosh Rai, came to Delhi on Wednesday around 10 am and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu at Bijwasan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rajeev Kumar said.

According to the actor’s manager, they celebrated Holi till 3 pm. No party was held in the evening or night. Around 9 pm, Kaushik had his dinner and then after taking a walk went to his bedroom and started watching some movie clips, the police officer said.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has recovered some medicines from a farmhouse where actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik had attended a party a day before he died due to a heart attack, officials said on Saturday. Kaushik (66) died after suffering a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He felt dizzy on Wednesday and was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, where he was declared brought dead on arrival. On Thursday, information about Kaushik’s death was received from the hospital. Thereafter, the body was shifted to DDU hospital for further inquest proceedings, a senior police officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The inquiry conducted so far revealed that Kaushik, along with his manager Santosh Rai, came to Delhi on Wednesday around 10 am and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu at Bijwasan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rajeev Kumar said. According to the actor’s manager, they celebrated Holi till 3 pm. No party was held in the evening or night. Around 9 pm, Kaushik had his dinner and then after taking a walk went to his bedroom and started watching some movie clips, the police officer said.