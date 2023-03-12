Home Cities Delhi

Twist in actor Kaushik’s death as cops recover medicines

On Thursday, information about Kaushik’s death was received from the hospital. Thereafter, the body was shifted to DDU hospital for further inquest proceedings, a senior police officer said.

Published: 12th March 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops, search

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has recovered some medicines from a farmhouse where actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik had attended a party a day before he died due to a heart attack, officials said on Saturday.

Kaushik (66) died after suffering a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He felt dizzy on Wednesday and was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

On Thursday, information about Kaushik’s death was received from the hospital. Thereafter, the body was shifted to DDU hospital for further inquest proceedings, a senior police officer said.

The inquiry conducted so far revealed that Kaushik, along with his manager Santosh Rai, came to Delhi on Wednesday around 10 am and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu at Bijwasan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rajeev Kumar said. 

According to the actor’s manager, they celebrated Holi till 3 pm. No party was held in the evening or night. Around 9 pm, Kaushik had his dinner and then after taking a walk went to his bedroom and started watching some movie clips, the police officer said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmhouse filmmaker Satish Kaushik heart attack
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp