Delhi family attacked at Goa's Anjuna beach; four held, video surfaces

By PTI

PANAJI: Members of a New Delhi-based family holidaying in Goa were attacked at the famous Anjuna beach by a group of assailants armed with a knife and other weapons, police said on Monday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media even as police on Sunday arrested four persons in connection with the attack that left members of the family injured.

Reacting sharply to the incident, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday asserted that such incidents would not be tolerated in the coastal state, which attracts a large number of tourists from both within India and also abroad.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said a 47-year-old man, a resident of Delhi, on March 5 lodged a complaint saying he and his family members were attacked by a gang armed with belts, a baseball bat, and a knife.

The assailants also rained blows on the complainant and his kin, leaving them injured, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

However, the police did not disclose how many members of the family were injured in the assault at the Anjuna beach in North Goa.

Dalvi said initially investigation revealed a knife and other weapons were used to inflict injuries on the vital organs of the victims.

"The accused were identified through CCTV cameras and arrested on Sunday," he said, adding all four are working in Goa.

He said more arrests will be made soon and the police were investigating what triggered the attack.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, the chief minister said, "We will not tolerate any violation of law and order. The law would be strictly enforced. Any illegal act in the tourism business won't be tolerated".

Sawant said people in the tourism industry should verify the background of job aspirants before employing them.

