AAP begins campaign on leaders’ arrest

During this campaign, the party will collect the signatures of the citizens of Delhi on a paper –  Letter to Prime Minister”, said a party worker. 

Published: 14th March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE AAP on Monday kicked off its door-to-door campaign across Delhi to ‘inform’ people that the arrest of AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia is nothing but a ‘political conspiracy.’ 

A mega launch event was also organised near the Lakshmi Nagar Metro Station, while teams of party workers reached out to the people and collected signatures from the public for a letter that will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai pointed out the recent incident in Karnataka and said, “In Karnataka, the son of a BJP MLA was caught red-handed with a bribe of Rs 8 crore and yet he has not been arrested or investigated in the matter.” 

Rai added, “The Central agencies conducted multiple raids to Sisodia’s office, residence, and ancestral village and found nothing on him. But the person on trial at the moment is not the BJP MLA’s son, but the senior AAP leader,” 

