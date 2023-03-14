Centre owns 123 Waqf properties, Rajya Sabha told

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Centre is already the owner of 123 ‘Waqf’ properties, hence the question of their seizure does not arise, the Ministry of Housing And Urban Affairs on Monday informed Rajya Sabha.

Last month, the Land and Development Office informed the Delhi Waqf Board about its decision to take over properties, including mosques, dargahs and graveyards. The move evoked a sharp reaction from the board and the minority community.

“The ownership of the 123 properties already vests with the Government of India (61 with Land and Development Office and 62 with Delhi Development Authority), therefore the question of the seizure of these properties does not arise… No representation or objections were made by the Delhi Waqf Board before the two-member committee on the subject of de-notified waqf assets,” read the reply of the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri tabled in the House.

The ministry responded to the queries raised by the BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi pertaining to the ‘grounds for conducting the seizure.’ “Government intends to inspect all 123 properties in question. However, the actual physical inspection process is yet to begin. Progress of allotment of these properties for other purposes has not been initiated,” said Puri.

After the L&DO communicated its decision to take properties, the Delhi Waqf Board moved to the Delhi High Court. The Board submitted that the 123 properties were with the Waqf Board for a long and the Centre was bypassing the law and courts in trying to ‘occupy it forcibly’.

The Land and Development Office of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently decided to take over the 123 properties of the Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargahs and graveyards.

