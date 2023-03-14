Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC raps government for delay in reconstruction of demolished school 

Delhi government standing Counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted that a tender has been re-awarded and construction of the building will start soon.

Published: 14th March 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the government on a plea seeking the construction of a new building of a government school in Mustafabad, which was demolished during the Covid-19 pandemic, and expressed dissatisfaction over the delay of construction.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice and directed the government to file a response in the matter while posting it for further hearing on July 20.

Delhi government standing Counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi submitted that a tender has been re-awarded and construction of the building will start soon. The school, which was earlier being run in tents and portal cabins, was razed to the ground in order to construct a new school building back in 2021 June.

The PIL petition, Social Jurist, a Civil Rights Group, moved through advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh contended that an amount of `16.54 crore was sanctioned on June 25, 2021 to PWD for construction of the new school building, but the work has not yet started.

“It is a blatant failure on the part of respondents to discharge their constitutional and legal obligations to provide education to children of masses,” the plea said. The plea stated that inaction on the part of respondent authorities violates the fundamental right to education of students as guaranteed under Articles 14, 21 and 21-A of the Constitution of India read with provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

School was razed to construct new building
The school, which was earlier being run in tents and portal cabins, was razed to the ground in order to construct a new school building in 2021. A bench directed the government to file a response in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
construction School Mustafabad right to education
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp