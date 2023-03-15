Delhi Mayor cracks the whip on stray dog menace after two minor siblings 'hauled to death'

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the gruesome incident where two minor siblings were allegedly hauled to death in separate canine attacks, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday held an emergency meeting with the MCD officials and asked them to prepare an action plan within a week to control the menace of stray dogs, officials said.The minor brothers were found dead over the span of two days in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area.

Oberoi took account of the prevailing situation and heard the concerns of the department, the office said in a statement.The mayor has also called a meeting of NGOs related to animals, Gaushala operators and veterinary experts.

The mayor noted the lack of infrastructure in the veterinary department and also highlighted that a proper census of stray dogs has not been carried out for several years. She was told that the MCD works with various NGOs to control the population of stray dogs, however, it lacks the necessary infrastructure needed to reduce the population of stray dogs.

“The MCD currently has 20 sterilisation centres and only 16 of them are functional. It was stressed that there is a need for more sterilisation centres,” an official said.On Friday, a police team found a boy’s body in the forest with multiple injuries that were prima facie caused by animal bites, and on Sunday, another boy died under similar circumstances

Officials said that post the incident, 4 teams have been deployed to catch and sterilize the stray dogs in the area. After the incident, 50 dogs have been picked up, out of which 90% were found sterilised, they added.

Meanwhile, the officials have been instructed to submit daily reports on dog and cattle catching efforts of the veterinary department.

Minor siblings found dead in Vasant Kunj area

Two brothers, Anand (7) and Aditya (5), were attacked and killed by stray dogs in Delhi in a span of three days. In the first incident, the seven year-old boy went missing on March 10 and his body was recovered later with animal bite-like injuries. On March 12, Aditya was mauled to death by the stray dogs

