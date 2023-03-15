Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Mayor cracks the whip on stray dog menace after two minor siblings 'hauled to death'

Two brothers were recently mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs over a span of three days in southwest Delhi

Published: 15th March 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dog

Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the gruesome incident where two minor siblings were allegedly hauled to death in separate canine attacks, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday held an emergency meeting with the MCD officials and asked them to prepare an action plan within a week to control the menace of stray dogs, officials said.The minor brothers were found dead over the span of two days in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area.

Oberoi took account of the prevailing situation and heard the concerns of the department, the office said in a statement.The mayor has also called a meeting of NGOs related to animals, Gaushala operators and veterinary experts.

The mayor noted the lack of infrastructure in the veterinary department and also highlighted that a proper census of stray dogs has not been carried out for several years. She was told that the MCD works with various NGOs to control the population of stray dogs, however, it lacks the necessary infrastructure needed to reduce the population of stray dogs.

“The MCD currently has 20 sterilisation centres and only 16 of them are functional. It was stressed that there is a need for more sterilisation centres,” an official said.On Friday, a police team found a boy’s body in the forest with multiple injuries that were prima facie caused by animal bites, and on Sunday, another boy died under similar circumstances

Officials said that post the incident, 4 teams have been deployed to catch and sterilize the stray dogs in the area. After the incident, 50 dogs have been picked up, out of which 90% were found sterilised, they added.
Meanwhile, the officials have been instructed to submit daily reports on dog and cattle catching efforts of the veterinary department.

Minor siblings found dead in Vasant Kunj area

Two brothers, Anand (7) and Aditya (5), were attacked and killed by stray dogs in Delhi in a span of three days. In the first incident, the seven year-old boy went missing on March 10 and his body was recovered later with animal bite-like injuries.  On March 12, Aditya was mauled to death by the stray dogs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stray dog menace MCD Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp