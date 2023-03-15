Parliament adjourned for second consecutive day over Rahul Gandhi’s remark, Adani issue

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as a stalemate continued over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during his Cambridge University speech.

While the Opposition stepped up its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg report, BJP members stuck to their demand for Rahul’s apology for “defaming” the country.

As soon as the Upper House convened, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal reiterated his demand for Rahul’s apology.

“The manner in which India was insulted and its institutions, including Parliament, were insulted… I appeal to everyone to condemn the remarks,” he said, drawing protests from Opposition members. Amid the chaos, the Opposition raised slogans demanding a probe into the Adani issue. Later, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil filed a breach of privilege notice against Goyal for levelling allegations against Rahul, a Lok Sabha MP, over his remarks. As pandemonium continued, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day. The Lok Sabha also witnessed similar scenes of chaos and disruption before Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House.

