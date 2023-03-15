Home Cities Delhi

Parliament adjourned for second consecutive day over Rahul Gandhi’s remark, Adani issue

The Lok Sabha also witnessed similar scenes of chaos and disruption before Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

MPs of AAP and BRS stage a protest demanding joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into Adani row during the Budget Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

MPs of AAP and BRS stage a protest demanding joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into Adani row during the Budget Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as a stalemate continued over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during his Cambridge University speech.

While the Opposition stepped up its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani-Hindenburg report, BJP members stuck to their demand for Rahul’s apology for “defaming” the country.

As soon as the Upper House convened, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal reiterated his demand for Rahul’s apology.

“The manner in which India was insulted and its institutions, including Parliament, were insulted… I appeal to everyone to condemn the remarks,” he said, drawing protests from Opposition members. Amid the chaos, the Opposition raised slogans demanding a probe into the Adani issue. Later, Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil filed a breach of privilege notice against Goyal for levelling allegations against Rahul, a Lok Sabha MP, over his remarks. As pandemonium continued, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day. The Lok Sabha also witnessed similar scenes of chaos and disruption before Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Cambridge University speech Rahul Gandhi’s remarks Adani issue Parliament
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp