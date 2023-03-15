Woman judge hurt during snatching bid in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman judge was injured when two motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched her bag in the Gulabi Bagh area of north Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The two, identified by cops as Md Dilshad and Rahul, have been arrested. While there are 10 criminal cases pending against Dilshad, Rahul is a first-time offender, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place around 10 pm on March 6 when Justice Rachna Tiwari Lakhanpal was walking near her house along with her son Yuvraj (12). On the basis of a complaint by Yuvraj, an FIR under various sections of the IPC was registered.

“Suddenly, a bike came from behind on which two people were sitting and the pillion rider snatched the bag from my mother’s hand. She fell on the road and was injured. I informed my father who took my mother to a nearby hospital,” the FIR, accessed by TNIE, read.

As per the FIR, the judge’s handbag had around Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 cash, apart from ATM cards and other important documents.

“During the investigation, the police scanned CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Local sources were also deployed to track down the accused,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

