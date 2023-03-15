Home Cities Delhi

Woman judge hurt during snatching bid in Delhi

As per the FIR, the judge’s handbag had around Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 cash, apart from ATM cards and other important documents.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

chain snatching

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman judge was injured when two motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched her bag in the Gulabi Bagh area of north Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The two, identified by cops as Md Dilshad and Rahul, have been arrested. While there are 10 criminal cases pending against Dilshad, Rahul is a first-time offender, officials said.

According to officials, the incident took place around 10 pm on March 6 when Justice Rachna Tiwari Lakhanpal was walking near her house along with her son Yuvraj (12). On the basis of a complaint by Yuvraj, an FIR under various sections of the IPC was registered.

“Suddenly, a bike came from behind on which two people were sitting and the pillion rider snatched the bag from my mother’s hand. She fell on the road and was injured. I informed my father who took my mother to a nearby hospital,” the FIR, accessed by TNIE, read.

As per the FIR, the judge’s handbag had around Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 cash, apart from ATM cards and other important documents.

“During the investigation, the police scanned CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Local sources were also deployed to track down the accused,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
woman judge chain snatching
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp