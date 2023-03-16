Home Cities Delhi

Drones to net tax evaders in industrial areas soon: MCD

The survey will be done for about 30,000 properties located in industrial areas, the official said.

Published: 16th March 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

drones-pti

Image of a drone used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will take the aerial route to survey properties in the industrial areas for tax assessment by using drones to curb tax evasion, officials said. This will help verify details submitted by residents of their properties while paying tax, an MCD official said on Tuesday.

The MCD has invited bids to conduct a drone-based survey through an agency for the purpose of tax assessment. The last date to submit a bid is March 16. This will be the first time that the MCD will be utilising drones to survey properties falling in industrial areas in the city.

It has decided to use drones after the success of a pilot project last year. On a pilot basis, a survey was carried out in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area on Mathura Road last year, said an MCD official associated with the project.

After the success of the survey, the civic body has decided to deploy the technology in other areas as well, he said. The survey will help verify the exact use of properties and the occupants, the area covered and the number of floors. This will also help to ascertain if any construction has been done on the terrace.

The survey will be done for about 30,000 properties located in industrial areas, the official said. The cost of the project will not exceed Rs 3 crore excluding all taxes and statutory dues and the selected firm will be given a six-month time for the survey, said officials.

