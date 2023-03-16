Home Cities Delhi

Fake Mont Blanc site: Four held by Delhi Police for duping people

The complainant alleged that the accused were selling fake products in the name of Montblanc Simplo GMBH by using a fake website and were collecting money from persons.

Published: 16th March 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Fake, Fraud, Impersonation

(Image used for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested four people who allegedly duped people by offering them Mont Blanc company articles on discounted rates for which they created a fake website of the said company.

The accused, identified as Hardeep Harnal (35), Himanshu Verma (27), Sharafat Ali (29) and Sagar Bagga (30) cheated people to the tune of Rs 1 crore, said police.

DCP (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said the Delhi High Court referred matters of Trade Marks and Copy Rights violations pertaining to many leading firms to the IFSO Unit of Special Cell.

The complainant alleged that the accused were selling fake products in the name of Montblanc Simplo GMBH by using a fake website and were collecting money from persons by projecting that they were connected with the original company.

The police registered an FIR under sections of IPC and IT Act. “On the basis of technical investigation, all the four suspects were identified and arrested,” the official said.

