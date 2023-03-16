Home Cities Delhi

Opposition leaders form human chain in Parliament premises, demand JPC probe into Adani issue

The decision to form a human chain demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group was taken at a joint meeting of opposition leaders convened by Kharge on Thursday morning.

Published: 16th March 2023 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition leaders form human chain in Parliament premises

Opposition leaders on Thursday formed a human chain in the Parliament House premises demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into alleged irregularities in the Adani Group. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders on Thursday formed a human chain in the Parliament House premises demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into alleged irregularities in the Adani Group.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, opposition lawmakers, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK leader T R Baalu, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) leaders Priyanka Chaturvedi and Arvind Sawant, also protested against what they called the BJP government's "diversionary tactics".

"All opposition parties have come together to demand a probe against the Adani Group.

It is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to save his dear friend Adani," Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said.

He said the Delhi Police had prevented the opposition leaders from marching to the office of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

"Opposition leaders are not allowed to raise this issue in Parliament. Our microphones are turned off," Gogoi said.

The decision to form a human chain demanding a JPC probe into the Adani Group was taken at a joint meeting of opposition leaders convened by Kharge on Thursday morning.

Leaders of several opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, NCP, SP, RJD, BRS, CPM, CPI, Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, JDU, JMM, MDMK, AAP, VCK and IUML attended the meeting.

The Congress has escalated its offensive, accusing the government of "undermining and weakening" democracy by stalling Parliament to save a businessman.

It came weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses in the wake of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research making a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, on the conglomerate.

ALSO READ | Adani row: Opposition leaders call out ED's inaction in complaint letter

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

On Wednesday, the Congress, along with several other opposition parties, took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue.

However, they were stopped at Vijay Chowk by the police, who said prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were in effect in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani row Adani Group Opposition Rahul Gandhi JPC probe
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp