Yamuna slum dwellers asked to leave

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed slum dwellers on the Yamuna floodplains in the national capital to vacate their jhuggis within three days, a step followed by the cleaning initiatives of the polluted river plains as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal.

The green court had earlier formed a committee headed by the Lieutenant Governor to clean the river, Yamuna. If the slum dwellers fail the high court order, they will have to pay Rs 50,000 each to the DUSIB and the DDA shall proceed with the demolition, the high court directed.

“Strict action may be permitted to be taken by police…the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned of the area will render all support during the said action,” the court said while refusing to entertain the petitions of the slum-dwellers.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which has been tasked with the demolition of jhuggis, told Justice Prathiba M Singh that the NGT had revived the matter pertaining to pollution of the Yamuna, pursuant to which a high-level committee on January 27 passed directions to take immediate steps to control pollution of the river and remove encroachments there.

Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, appearing for the DDA, submitted that the residents had come back to the same place twice after the removal of encroachments. Taking note of the submission of the counsel for DDA, the judge asked the counsel representing the residents,

“You are occupying river Yamuna. Do you know how much damage is being caused to it?” The court was hearing a plea by residents of Moolchand basti located on the Yamuna floodplains at Bela Estate, Rajghat claiming the DDA and Delhi Police officials visited them in August 2022 and threatened them to vacate their jhuggis which will otherwise be demolished.

The DDA’s counsel told the court the residents had also filed a contempt petition but no contempt case had been made out against the authorities.

