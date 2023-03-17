Home Cities Delhi

Chaos in Delhi Assembly; Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of house

The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy,

Published: 17th March 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 11:53 AM

Delhi Assembly

Representational image of Delhi Assembly (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The budget session of Delhi Assembly commenced on a stormy note as BJP and AAP legislators raised slogans against each other during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address to the house on Friday.

The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, while the ruling AAP legislators protested against the saffron party as the LG began his address.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had to order for marshalling out three BJP MLAs to bring order to the house. The LG's address then commenced again.

TAGS
Delhi Assembly BJP AAP Kejriwal
