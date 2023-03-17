Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Airport declared ‘best’ in South Asia for fifth consecutive year

Besides, the IGIA has been awarded the Cleanest Airport in India and South Asia, for the third time in a row as well.

Published: 17th March 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the fifth time in a row, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been adjudged the Best Airport in India and South Asia, the Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL), operating agency of the IGIA said on Thursday.

The DIAL also said that the airport has been awarded a 4-star rating. According to DIAL, the airport has also improved its global ranking from 36 in 2023 to 37 in 2022. Besides, the IGIA has been awarded the Cleanest Airport in India and South Asia, for the third time in a row as well.

Delhi Airport is the only Indian airport to feature on the prestigious list of top 50 airports across the world since 2020, according to a statement issued by the DIAL. The awards are based on Skytrax’s World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during the seven-month survey period, August 2022 to February.

DIAL mentioned that the survey and awards are independent of any airport control or input. “The survey evaluated the customer experience and product key performance indicators - from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security, and immigration through to departure at the gate,” it read.

CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “It is the hard work of all stakeholders which helped Delhi Airport attain this unique feat. This acclamation by Skytrax reinforces DIAL’s commitment to constantly work towards bettering passenger experience while developing sustainable and environment-friendly infrastructure.”

