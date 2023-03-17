Home Cities Delhi

INTERVIEW: ‘Double engine govt at work in Gautam Buddh Nagar’, says Mahesh Sharma

The policies of the previous government were the root cause of issues related to people.

Published: 17th March 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Sharma

Mahesh Sharma, BJP MP from UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mahesh Sharma, BJP MP from UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from the same constituency. Prior to that, in 2012, he had got elected as MLA from Noida Assembly constituency. Sharma, a doctor by profession, was appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism and Civil Aviation in 2014.

He is also in charge of BJP’s Tripura unit where the saffron party recently formed the government for a second consecutive term. Talking to Anup Verma, Sharma said that he is confident that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third consecutive time in 2024 as he enjoys massive support from people from across the country.

Excerpts from an exclusive interview:

What are your major achievements as MP of Gautam Buddh Nagar?

In recent years, projects worth more than Rs 50,000 crore have come up in the district. Jewar Airport is being built at a cost of nearly Rs 30,000 crore, THDC Power Plant has been constructed for around Rs 12,000 crore. Other projects that have come up include Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cultural Centre in Greater Noida, Food Craft Institute besides two other institutes in Noida Sector 62.

How has the BJp’s double-engine govt at Centre and in UP ensured growth of twin cities Noida & Greater Noida?

The double-engine government has ensured the development of the entire region at a rapid pace. It is now well connected to the rest of the country through the Delhi-Lucknow-Agra road, Delhi-Mumbai corridor and Purvanchal Express. Jewar airport will be unique as it will be a ‘successful’ project in terms of facilities. It will have flights for passengers, a cargo facility as well an MRO (for maintenance and repair of planes), which will save money as planes won’t need to go to Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka etc.

The area has witnessed builder-buyer issues besides many other problems. How will these be minimised?

The policies of the previous government were the root cause of issues related to people. The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have been working in a transparent manner and as a result, many common issues have been resolved in the recent past. Our mantra is to serve the people as much as we can and honest efforts have been made in this direction. In our government, we not only lay foundation stones but we also complete the project within a time frame.

What will be the major poll issues in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the constituency?

Our leader Narendra Modi has global acceptance. Today every Indian feels proud that he is our PM. Respect for India and its people is on top in the world. I am just a medium to execute his vision on the ground.

What factors led to the BJP emerging victorious in Tripura in the recent election?

BJP is a cadre-based party. Secondly, the vision of the PM to develop the country, the political strategy of Home Minister Amit Shah and the guidance of national president JP Nadda were the factors that led to our victory in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Sharma Gautam Buddh Nagar
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp