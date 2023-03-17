INTERVIEW: ‘Double engine govt at work in Gautam Buddh Nagar’, says Mahesh Sharma

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mahesh Sharma, BJP MP from UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from the same constituency. Prior to that, in 2012, he had got elected as MLA from Noida Assembly constituency. Sharma, a doctor by profession, was appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism and Civil Aviation in 2014.

He is also in charge of BJP’s Tripura unit where the saffron party recently formed the government for a second consecutive term. Talking to Anup Verma, Sharma said that he is confident that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third consecutive time in 2024 as he enjoys massive support from people from across the country.

Excerpts from an exclusive interview:

What are your major achievements as MP of Gautam Buddh Nagar?

In recent years, projects worth more than Rs 50,000 crore have come up in the district. Jewar Airport is being built at a cost of nearly Rs 30,000 crore, THDC Power Plant has been constructed for around Rs 12,000 crore. Other projects that have come up include Deen Dayal Upadhyay Cultural Centre in Greater Noida, Food Craft Institute besides two other institutes in Noida Sector 62.

How has the BJp’s double-engine govt at Centre and in UP ensured growth of twin cities Noida & Greater Noida?

The double-engine government has ensured the development of the entire region at a rapid pace. It is now well connected to the rest of the country through the Delhi-Lucknow-Agra road, Delhi-Mumbai corridor and Purvanchal Express. Jewar airport will be unique as it will be a ‘successful’ project in terms of facilities. It will have flights for passengers, a cargo facility as well an MRO (for maintenance and repair of planes), which will save money as planes won’t need to go to Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka etc.

The area has witnessed builder-buyer issues besides many other problems. How will these be minimised?

The policies of the previous government were the root cause of issues related to people. The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have been working in a transparent manner and as a result, many common issues have been resolved in the recent past. Our mantra is to serve the people as much as we can and honest efforts have been made in this direction. In our government, we not only lay foundation stones but we also complete the project within a time frame.

What will be the major poll issues in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the constituency?

Our leader Narendra Modi has global acceptance. Today every Indian feels proud that he is our PM. Respect for India and its people is on top in the world. I am just a medium to execute his vision on the ground.

What factors led to the BJP emerging victorious in Tripura in the recent election?

BJP is a cadre-based party. Secondly, the vision of the PM to develop the country, the political strategy of Home Minister Amit Shah and the guidance of national president JP Nadda were the factors that led to our victory in the state.

