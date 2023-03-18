‘Dancing is fun but Delhi metro mein na nacho...’: DMRC gets creative

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Delhi metro mein passenger banein, pareshaani nahi...”, “Metro mein travel karein, trouble nahi...”. These are some of the sarcastic tweets being shared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation these days trying to stop people from dancing or performing acts making the other passengers uncomfortable inside the metro train.

With an aim to strictly avoid such activities where some people were seen filming reels or dancing in the train, the DMRC has been using the social media platform extensively advising commuters to not unnecessarily trouble people while travelling.

DMRC can be seen making cartoon memes with messages, “Filming reels/ dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi metro.” Catching up with the first-ever Indian song to be nominated for the Oscars, Nato Nato, DMRC has recreated a meme on it which says, “Dance is fun but Delhi metro mein NA-Nacho nacho nacho...”

In another meme, judges of one of the dance reality shows can be seen saying, “Kala ka safar manch tak hai… metro mein nahi…” (The journey of art culminates at the podium not in the metro…) These tweets from the DMRC came after many videos went viral on social media where youngsters were seen making reels or even dancing in the trains or at metro premises.

One of the DMRC officials said, “We cannot legally enforce this or ban it but we are trying to create awareness among the passengers to not create any nuisance or to trouble the other passengers. We have come across videos where people have removed their clothes inside the train and are dancing for their Instagram videos. This cannot be tolerated.”

“This needs to be strictly stopped to avoid any major nuisance in the future. Meanwhile, we are trying our best to spread our word through social media and we are getting good feedback,” the official added.

According to Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation and maintenance) Act,

“Willfully or without excuse interferes in any way with the comfort of any passenger, he shall be punishable with a fine which may extend to five hundred rupees and shall also be liable to forfeiture of the fare which he may have paid or any pass or ticket which he may have obtained or purchased, or be removed from such carriage or part by any metro railway official authorized by the metro railway administration in this behalf.”

