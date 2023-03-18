Home Cities Delhi

HIFF 2023: Screening magic in Delhi’s cultural calendar

Movie buffs are in for a treat as this ongoing film festival gives one access to an array of award-winning and critically-acclaimed cinema from across the globe 

Published: 18th March 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Attendees at Habitat International Film Festival; (left) viewer at the VR Section

By Bryan Anthony Thomas
Express News Service

Cinephiles and many from the film community were among those seen chattering away at the city’s India Habitat Centre (IHC), making it come alive on a Friday evening. The crowd had gathered here on the opening day of the fourth edition of the Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF), which has become a much-awaited annual event in Delhi’s cultural calendar. HIFF 2023—it will continue till March 26.

HIFF 2023 will screen more than 60 films (feature and short films along with documentaries) from 20 countries, with a special focus on Australia this year. One can also be part of interactive sessions, a four-day documentary workshop for aspiring filmmakers, and relish an array of international street food at the Festival Café. 

This festival offers communal watching, discussions, and interactions that multiplex cinema viewing fails to provide. It also gives the audience an opportunity to share diverse cultures, languages, and voices that contribute to critical thinking. One can enjoy an immersive experience thanks to the Virtual Reality Program curated by Ulrich Schrauth, which presents a VR and 360° video—in partnership with the Goethe Institute.

Celebrating shots and scenes
The films screened here have been curated for both the acclaim they’ve received as well as for their content. Sharing how delighted she was with the online response for HIFF 2023, Vidyun Singh, Creative Head Programmes, Habitat World, IHC, added, “It is a selection of films that gives viewers a quick wrap on contemporary world cinema.”

Emily Roper, Minister Council, Australian High Commission, New Delhi, was both excited and proud about being associated with this Festival. She mentioned, “There’s a real excitement in the air. We are so proud of the Australian government for being able to participate in the festival.”

Carlo White, First Secretary (Public Affairs), Australian High Commission, New Delhi—he has been part of the Festival both before and after the pandemic—said, “I was here last year where we screened two films. But during COVID times, the atmosphere wasn’t as buzzing as it is this time. I look forward to watching the crowd and seeing how many young, interesting voices come to watch our films.”

Of indigenous heroes
The curated list of films to be screened over the next few days includes Elvis (2022), Rheingold (2022), EO (2022), The Survival of Kindness (2022), and The Instinct (2022) among others. After watching The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone (2022)—the opening day’s first screening—Roper and White felt it was a remarkable example of Australian cinema that curated such a fantastic story of a courageous Australian hero. Among the crowd of film buffs, critics, and students, we also met cultural historian Geeti Sen. Sen concluded, “I have attended HIFF many times and it is always good to be back, and be a part of the Festival. The first film screened here about a trans-person was very interesting.”

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT:  Habitat International Film Festival

WHEN:  March 17 to March 26, 2023

WHERE:  India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

