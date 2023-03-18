Interstate arms cartel busted by Special Cell of Delhi Police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an interstate illegal arms and ammunition syndicate and arrested two people who were supplying weapons to Delhi-based gangsters, an official said

on Sunday. The accused, identified as Mohammad Aziz (39) and Arshad Khan (30), used to procure weapons from arms suppliers in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said information about illegal firearms suppliers and their associates active in Delhi-NCR was being collected through various sources. “During the investigation of various cases, it transpired that the firearms traffickers of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan are in touch with illicit firearms suppliers of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar and procuring illegal firearms from them,” he said.

The police went on to keep a secret and discreet watch on the activities of the members of various syndicates and on March 15, on the basis of secret information, a trap was laid near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminal, from where the two key members of the syndicate, Aziz and Arshad, were apprehended along with 12 illicit pistols of 0.32 bore.

During the interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that both of them indulged in the trafficking of illicit pistols for over two years. They used to procure illegal pistols from one Dinesh Yash and sell the same to the criminals of Delhi-NCR, West UP and Rajasthan.

