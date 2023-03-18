Home Cities Delhi

Two delivery executives in Delhi thrashed for not having loose change

According to the police, the two delivery agents of online grocery store Blinkit were physically assaulted by a customer when they went to deliver a grocery order to his house.

Published: 18th March 2023 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delivery workers

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two delivery executives of an online grocery firm were allegedly beaten up by some people in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden over not having loose change, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday, they said.

According to the police, the two delivery agents -- Aman and Gurpal Singh -- of online grocery store Blinkit were physically assaulted by a customer when they went to deliver a grocery order to his house.

Singh, in his statement, alleged that he went to Tarun Suri's house to deliver an order worth Rs 1,655.

Suri started misbehaving with them over not having a change of money, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghandhyam Bansal said. Following this, three to four people thrashed the delivery executives, the DCP said.

"We have issued necessary support and cooperation to the authorities to aid their investigation. The safety and well-being of our delivery partners are of utmost importance to us. We have taken immediate action to provide healthcare support and loss of pay for the affected delivery partner to ensure they have all they need to prioritise their recovery," a Blinkit spokesperson said.

A case under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC was registered and an investigation was taken up, police said.

The accused persons have also levelled allegations against the delivery agents of misbehaving with the women present in the house, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Blinkit Delhi Crime Delivery Agent Attacked Assault
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp