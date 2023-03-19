Woman's chopped body parts found near Metro construction site in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police seized mutilated body parts, including the skull, possibly of a woman, wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped near a Metro construction site in the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

According to the official, they received information around 12 pm on Saturday at Sunlight Colony police station regarding human body parts that were found near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, in the area of the under-construction site of Rapid Metro.

"On reaching the spot, some human body parts which were in various stages of decomposition and one bunch of hair were found in a plastic bag," a senior Delhi Police official said.

He said the spot was inspected by a Crime Team of the Delhi Police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). "The remains found have been transferred to AIIMS Trauma hospital for further proceeding," the official said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and have begun investigating the matter. "Search is being made to establish the identity of the recovered mutilated body," he said.

Notably, Delhi witnessed two similar incidents last year -- one was the murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who had allegedly killed her and chopped her body in several pieces and later dumped them at different locations in the city.

The second case was reported from east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area where a 48-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and stepson. The victim's body was also chopped into a dozen pieces and then gradually disposed off at an abandoned place in the city .

