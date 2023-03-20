A cultural escape to serenity: Puducherry

Anupamaa Dayal By

Densely multi-cultured spaces perhaps deserve a lifetime of attentive learning and absorption. How sensible are those who have opted to step out of the treadmill-like existence in urban spaces. Puducherry is a city that seems to have inspired so many to use it as the setting for their lives. Whatever their goals: Artistic, spiritual, or commercial.

I recently visited this French colonial seaside town. Though not my first visit, it still feels like a discovery-laden one, where my senses were heightened. The French quarter still feels ‘French’. The fragrance of flowers wafts in from the ashram, and the buildings and churches are soaked in Franco-Tamil history. One will find here authentic restaurants that offer multiple histories of the land through the language of cuisine. But, there is also the delicious avant-garde food served in beautiful present-day settings. These conjure up the modern spirit of Puducherry.

During this trip, a friend directed me to an extraordinary experience—the temple of Thennampakkam. One will find rows and rows of brightly-coloured dolls—mother dolls, baby dolls, pilot dolls, doctor dolls, dolls as brides and grooms, and so on. These are fascinating. How does it work, you ask? One prays for a specific wish to be granted, and on its fulfilment donate a figurine that depicts said wish. I walked across to one of the craftspeople who was seen adding finishing touches to a doll sitting at a computer. Obviously, there has been adaptation over time, but it is fascinating that this practice continues. Judging by the number of dolls here, it looks like there has been great success in wish fulfilment.

I also attended the first day of a promotional event for my brand at the Chintz boutique, and got the opportunity to meet a multitude of bohemian, uptown, local, touristy women. All drawn to the clothes… to the vibrance and colour that sprouts from deep cultural roots. Just like Puducherry itself!

Anupamaa Dayal

This fashion designer is about happy clothes and happy homes for happy women

