All jazzed up: Gurugram's Jazz India Circuit 2023

Gurugram was treated to an unforgettable night of jazz music as the sixth edition of Jazz India Circuit 2023 returned to the city after a three-year hiatus on Sunday.

By Bryan Anthony Thomas
Gurugram was treated to an unforgettable night of jazz music as the sixth edition of Jazz India Circuit 2023 returned to the city after a three-year hiatus on Sunday. An event by the entertainment company, Teamwork Arts, this festival—it took place at Horizon Plaza—featured an impressive line-up of talented musicians, each bringing to the stage their unique style and approach to jazz music.   

The Darshan Doshi Trio—is led by Indian drummer Darshan Doshi, bassist and producer Harshmit Misra (aka HashBass), and guitarist Rickraj Nath—delighted jazz lovers with their fusion of electronica and drum and bass. Aditi Ramesh’s trio, on the other hand, presented a unique blend of jazz, soul, R&B, and Carnatic classical music. There was also a unique showcase with a blend of genres such as classic jazz, Carnatic music, and more by Italian drummer and composer Matteo Fraboni’s Trio that also featured pianist Rahul Wadhwani and bassist Dee Wood. 

Back with a bang
Over the years, jazz has become an important genre in India and has also influenced the music industry. Sharing his thoughts on the growing popularity of this genre, Indian drummer Darshan Doshi said, “Jazz has been a niche genre for the past 30-35 years, with amazing musicians such as Louis Banks and Ranjit Barot leading the way. However, younger musicians are now coming up with incredible jazz music all across the country.” 

In such a scenario, this stage is nothing short of a boon for jazz artists. “The Jazz India Circuit, which represents pure jazz, has been running for several years,” mentioned Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts. Talking about how the event helps artists connect with the audience, Roy shared, “It has created a platform for local and Indian artists to explore and create work that they might not have been able to do otherwise.” 

Celebrating a genre
Festivals such as the Jazz Circuit India are instrumental in lending more visibility to the genre. “The independent music scene has grown in the last five years, and with more festivals like the Jazz India circuit,” said Doshi.

Corporate lawyer-turned-musician Aditi Ramesh, who is known to seamlessly blend Indian classical and contemporary Western music, shared her excitement about being part of this festival. We also spoke to her about her debut EP Autocorrect. “The songs reflect my observations on society and the pressures I faced from social expectations around marriage,” shared Aditi.

Though delayed due to the inclement weather, the Jazz India Circuit 2023 was all in all a fine opportunity for jazz enthusiasts and talented musicians to celebrate this genre.

