After blame game, L-G clears decks for Delhi Budget today

NEW DELHI: A fresh showdown that appeared imminent between the AAP government and the Centre over the presentation of the Delhi Budget on Tuesday was averted late Monday night with the L-G office finally acknowledging the receipt of a Budget file from the CMO, a move considered mandatory by law.

That meant that the Budget will finally be presented in the Assembly on Tuesday.

“The file was received in the L-G secretariat at 9:25 pm and was sent back to the Chief Minister at 10:05 pm after the approval of the L-G, for further action as per law,” said an official from the L-G office.

Earlier Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted, “We have responded to the concerns of the MHA (Ministry of Home affairs) and submitted the file back to the L-G, after CM’s approval, at 9pm today.”

“It’s very clear that the concerns raised by the MHA are irrelevant & seemingly done only to scuttle the

Delhi government’s budget proposals for the next year. A sad day for Indian democracy,” said Gahlot. In the evening, things appeared jinxed after the city government released the Economic Survey early in the day, but it dragged its feet from presenting the Budget after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged in a news channel that the Centre had put on hold the presentation of his government’s Budget 2023-24.

“There will be no Budget presentation in Delhi tomorrow. It has happened for the first time in India’s history that the Central government has stalled the Budget just a day before it is to be presented in the Assembly,” he said. Kejriwal said that the Centre’s move is an outright hooliganism.

An official in the L-G’s house said the MHA on March 17 conveyed its observation that the Budget was yet to be sent by the CM to the L-G office.

Economic Survey In A Nutshell

Trade, hotels and restaurants majorly contributed to Delh’s GSDP

Per capita income grew 14% to L4,44,768 in 2022- 23 (current prices)

Revenue surplus rose to L3,270cr in 2021-22 (provisional) compared to L1,450cr in 2020-21

Outstanding debt as on March 31, 2022 is L41,481.50cr; debt-GSDP ratio of 4.59%

Gross state value added (GSVA) from trade, hotels and restaurants constituted L1,17,417 cr (AE) during 2022-23

Income from manufacturing increased L39,897 cr in 2022-23 (AE) from L1,8907 Cr in 2011-12

Contribution of manufacturing to GSVA declined from 6.24% in 2011-12 to 4.35% in 2022-23

Number of motor vehicles on Delhi roads decreased by 35.38%

