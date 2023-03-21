Delhi’s per capita income sees 14 per cent growth: Economic survey

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city’s per capita income saw a growth of more than 14% in the fiscal year 2022- 23 as a comparison to the previous years, as per the economic survey, which was tabled on Monday in the Delhi assembly. “Delhi’s per capita income during 2022-23 at current prices, has been worked out to Rs 4,44,768 as against Rs 3,89,529 during 2021-22, showing a growth of 14.18%,” it said.

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot attributed this increase to the AAP-led Delhi government and said, “The government pays the highest minimum wage in comparison to other states. If money is handed to the person who is at the lower strata, he will spend more which in turn gives a positive signal in the market,” he said.

The survey also mentioned that Delhi’s revenue increased more than double in the year 2021-22 as compared to the previous year. “Delhi has maintained its consistent revenue surplus. It increased to Rs 3,270 cr during 2021-22 (provisional) as compared to Rs 1,450 cr in 2020-21,” it read. The survey report mentioned that ‘Debt to Gross State Domestic Product also decreased since 2011-12.

The government had an outstanding debt of Rs 29,608.27 crore in 2011-12, which was equal to 8.61% of its GSDP. While as of 31st March 2022, there is an outstanding debt of Rs 41481.50 crore. According to the survey, the government received a small saving loan of Rs 5,000 cr during 2021-22, against Rs 9500 cr in 2020-21. Trade, hotels and restaurants in Delhi majorly contributed to the state’s GDP, it said.

The Gross State Value Added from trade, hotels and restaurants constituted Rs 1,17,417 cr during 2022-23 (AE), which is nearly 12.81% of the GSVA of Delhi (the base year 2011-12). As per GSVA estimates at current prices, income from manufacturing increased from Rs 1, 8907 cr in 2011-12 to Rs 39,897 cr in 2022-23 (AE). However, the percentage contribution of manufacturing to GSVA has decreased from 6.24% in 2011-12 to 4.35% in 2022-23 (AE).

During the same period, the contribution of the secondary sector to the total GSVA of Delhi also saw a dip from 13.09% in 2011- 12 to 12.53% in 2022-23. The number of motor vehicles on Delhi roads decreased by 35.38% due to the ban on diesel vehicles which more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old. Meanwhile, the government fell short of its target to install the CCTV cameras for the year 2022. A total of 2.06 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed against the target of 2.80 lakh in public places up to December 2022, the Outcome Budget of 2022-23 read.

The outcome budget also mentioned that the average fleet utilisation of DTC buses saw a decrease of 83.2% against a target of 86%, while the figures saw an increase for cluster buses to 98.83%. Gahlot presented the sixth status report of the outcome budget (2022-23) at the Delhi assembly, which, in other words, is the report card as to how various departments have performed with the allocated fund under the Annual Budget 2022-23.

It also showed that a total of 518 mohalla clinics became operational in nine months, however, the target was to operationalise 1,000 clinics. In addition, 2414 people received cashless treatment (accident, acid attack, thermal burn and injury) from private hospitals and 62,849 radiological tests recommended at private centres under reimbursement of the ‘Delhi Arogya Kosh’ scheme till December 2022, it read.

What the survey says

Focus areas include health, education, public works and transport

Out of 124 critical indicators of the health and family welfare department, 54% were “on track”.

53% out of 19 indicators for assessment were on track for the urban development and housing sector, while only 47% out of 57 indicators on track for the power dept.

500 high mast flags have been installed across Delhi, making it a city of Tricolours

35% drop in total vehicles on Delhi roads since ban on overage automobiles

Avg fleet utilisation of DTC buses saw a minor decline to 83.2% against a target of 86%

518 mohalla clinics became operational during 9-month period ending Dec 31, 2022

