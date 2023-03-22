Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise policy: Manish Sisodia sent to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case 

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent the senior AAP leader to jail till April 5 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him on conclusion of his custodial interrogation in the matter.

Manish Sisodia being brought to Rouse Avenue Court after the end of the remand period in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, in New Delhi. | PTI

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to 14 days judicial custody till April 5 in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is allegedly linked to the excise policy scam case.

“We will send him to judicial custody till April 5,” Special Judge M K Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court ordered after the Central agency produced him on conclusion of his custodial interrogation in the matter.
The anti-money laundering probe agency has so far quizzed Sisodia for seven days in its custody in the matter.

On Tuesday, the special court deferred the hearing to March 25 on the bail plea of Sisodia in the main case being probed by the CBI.The CBI had argued that its investigation will be ‘compromised’ if former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in the liquor policy case, ‘comes out’, while the AAP leader submitted that his custodial interrogation is no longer required and he is not a flight risk.

The AAP politician, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 was later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 in Tihar Jail in the liquor policy case on grounds that there was ample material to confront him with evidence, accused and statements to seek his responses with respect to the proofs and facts on record.

On Tuesday, in respect of the allegations on alterations in the capital’s liquor policy, it was defended by Sisodia’s counsel that criminal intent cannot be taken because of the government formulating a policy.It was also contended by the lawyers that Sisodia is not holding a public position anymore and the control of the bureaucracy is with the LG.

“Lieutenant Governor suggested measures in policy, it was out to him. Criminality against me cannot be attributed. A court dealing with the FIR should look at it with grave suspicion why a government policy is subjected to investigation,” he argued.

Sisodia has been quizzed for seven days so far

