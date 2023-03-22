Kejriwal: Stalling Budget an attack on Constitution

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day the Union Home Ministry approved the Delhi Budget following a clarification from the AAP government, clearing the way for its presentation, an irate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Centre accusing it of stalling the Budget for “ego satisfaction.”

Calling the alleged obstruction an attack on the Constitution, Kejriwal questioned the claim that the Budget provision for media expenditure was higher than the infrastructure budget. “We allocated 20,000 crore for infrastructure and around Rs 500 cr for advertisement,” the CM told the Assembly. “How 20,000 is greater than 500? They have kept a group of illiterate people from top to bottom,” said an infuriated CM. As the BJP legislators protested, Kejriwal retorted, “I have not taken the name of your leader.”

He took a pot-shot at PM Narendra Modi, saying he had only one concern: how AAP was winning every election in Delhi. “I want to give a mantra to the PM: if you want to win Delhi, then win the hearts of the people first,” he said. “You are the elder brother (the PM). I will reciprocate if you support me. If you want to win the heart of a younger brother, love him.”

Party sources said Kejriwal on Tuesday morning wrote to the PM saying, “Please, Don’t stop the budget of Delhi. People of Delhi plead with you to please approve our Budget.” Meanwhile, the MHA on Tuesday approved the city Budget 2023-24 and the approval was sent to the Delhi government.

Softening his tone on PM Modi, Kejriwal said “I am glad that we will present the Budget on Wednesday, now that this crisis is resolved. My only request to the Prime Minister is that you are very big for us, and we want to work together with you. We don’t want to engage in political fights.” After the latest round of spat, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot will now present Delhi’s annual budget on Wednesday.

BJP MLA suspended from Assembly for 1 year

BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta was suspended for one year from the Assembly after it passed a resolution against him for “obstructing the work of the House”. Gupta had given a notice for breach of privilege over the alleged leaking of the Budget by the AAP’s leaders. P3

