Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal: Stalling Budget an attack on Constitution

Calling the alleged obstruction an attack on the Constitution, Kejriwal questioned the claim that the Budget provision for media expenditure  was higher than the infrastructure budget.

Published: 22nd March 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Assembly on Tuesday | PTI

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a day the Union Home Ministry approved the Delhi Budget following a clarification from the AAP government, clearing the way for its presentation, an irate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Centre accusing it of stalling the Budget for “ego satisfaction.”

Calling the alleged obstruction an attack on the Constitution, Kejriwal questioned the claim that the Budget provision for media expenditure was higher than the infrastructure budget. “We allocated 20,000 crore for infrastructure and around Rs 500 cr for advertisement,” the CM told the Assembly. “How 20,000 is greater than 500? They have kept a group of illiterate people from top to bottom,” said an infuriated CM. As the BJP legislators protested, Kejriwal retorted, “I have not taken the name of your leader.”

He took a pot-shot at PM Narendra Modi, saying he had only one concern: how AAP was winning every election in Delhi. “I want to give a mantra to the PM: if you want to win Delhi, then win the hearts of the people first,” he said. “You are the elder brother (the PM). I will reciprocate if you support me. If you want to win the heart of a younger brother, love him.”

Party sources said Kejriwal on Tuesday morning wrote to the PM saying, “Please, Don’t stop the budget of Delhi. People of Delhi plead with you to please approve our Budget.” Meanwhile, the MHA on Tuesday approved the city Budget 2023-24 and the approval was sent to the Delhi government.

Softening his tone on PM Modi, Kejriwal said “I am glad that we will present the Budget on Wednesday, now that this crisis is resolved. My only request to the Prime Minister is that you are very big for us, and we want to work together with you. We don’t want to engage in political fights.” After the latest round of spat, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot will now present Delhi’s annual budget on Wednesday. 

BJP MLA suspended from Assembly for 1 year 

BJP MLA Vijendra Gupta was suspended for one year from the Assembly after it passed a resolution against him for “obstructing the work of the House”. Gupta had given a notice for breach of privilege over the alleged leaking of the Budget by the AAP’s leaders. P3

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Budget Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp