Schools harassing EWS applicants in admission process to be penalised

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To remove any hassle in the process of economically weaker section (EWS) admissions in entry classes and to avoid any inconvenience to the parents and children allotted seats in the draw; the Directorate of Education chalked out a 4-point action plan.

The action plan was discussed during a high-level meeting on Tuesday where Education Minister Atishi instructed the officials that the EWS admissions for this session be done in a smooth manner. She also gave strict directions that private schools should not be allowed to act arbitrarily.

It is to be noted that for this academic session, applications for EWS quota were invited for Nursery, KG and Class I (Entry Level Admission) in 2001 private schools affiliated with the Education Department and MCD. A total of 2,09,753 applications were received for 37,187 seats. Candidates have been short-listed for these seats through a computerized draw of lots by the Education Department.

After the draw, the shortlisted candidates are allotted the school based on their choice. Parents go to these schools and get the documents verified, after which the children are enrolled in the school. Last year, it was found that in some schools, when parents reached the school, they were harassed and denied admission.

What is the action plan?

A joint committee of the Education Department and DCPCR will monitor the entire admission process to make the process hassle-free. A nodal officer will be appointed in every district, who will receive complaints and resolve the issue and submit a weekly report to the Education Minister. This process will be personally monitored by the Education Minister. Regular SMS will be sent by the education department to the parents to give updates and information related to admission. Weekly tracking of the admission will be done at headquarter level.

Along with this, the education minister said that all nodal officers must ensure on-spot redressal of complaints regarding EWS Admissions from schools under their jurisdiction. Schools showing any kind of indifference in giving admission to selected children will not be tolerated and serious action will be taken against them. In this session, the education department is closely monitoring the schools against which complaints were reported last year.

