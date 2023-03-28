Home Cities Delhi

AAP set to repeat Oberoi for mayor, Iqbal as her deputy in April election

Party sources said that the two got less than two months in administration, but their performance is appreciated by the top functionaries.

Published: 28th March 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

ShellyOberoi-Mohammad Iqbal

AAP's Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the term of the House after reunification of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) coming to an end this month, necessitating a fresh mayoral poll, the AAP will field the current Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for the next term.

Party sources said that the two got less than two months in administration, but their performance is appreciated by the top functionaries. Oberoi and Iqbal got only 40 days to administer the civic body as MCD elections were delayed in the aftermath of reunification. Besides, there were multiple House adjournments while conducting internal polls for mayor, deputy mayor and members of standing committees.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, in the five-year tenure of the House, the mayor and the deputy mayor are elected annually, with their term ending on March 31 every year. Sources said the elections to the mayor, deputy mayor and other posts will take place in mid-April. The 10 aldermen, all BJP members, appointed will be the same for five years.

BJP is yet to take a final call on their candidates. Party spokesperson Harish Khurana told this newspaper that deliberations are on and the party will zero in on the names in the “next two-three days”.
The office of mayor is reserved for women candidates in the first year and candidates from a Scheduled Caste in the third year. The coveted post is reserved for candidates from general category in the second, fourth and fifth years.

