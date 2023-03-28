Inspired to change

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

Aesthetes have hinted that post-pandemic homes will include an amalgamation of luxe and cosy elements. Simi Kuriakose speaks to city-based designers to identify 2023 interior trends that work for your abode.

It is time to bring nature home

As we move to embracing sustainable choices, our homes must also reflect similar ideas. Shubhra Dahiya (inset), partner at the multi-disciplinary architectural firm Team3, shares that 2023 is all about bringing nature into our homes. “Using materials in their natural form and highlighting their inherent texture is one way to achieve this. Locally-available stones, woods are great options.” Another affordable way is to incorporate this in your existing interior schemes. “Use soft furnishings and colours inspired by nature. Even indoor plants can dramatically improve the quality of space while also establishing a connection with the outdoors,” she concludes.

Keep it luxe, keep it max

Sachin Gupta and Neha Gupta (L-R, inset), who co-founded interior design firm Beyond Designs, mention that “the comfort, warmth, and grandness of maximal design that continues to offer solace to people” is going to be a constant this year as well. “The degree may vary,” they say, continuing, “but people love surrounding themselves with layers of art, antiques, and craft to feel a sense of comfort and luxury. They love the element of glamour and edginess this approach brings to their spaces.” The duo also adds that with a renewed interest in art and crafts, especially handmade artisanal objects, people will continue to accentuate their homes with such products. “However, they will look for sophistication, not the run-of-the-mill stuff,” Sachin and Neha sign off.

