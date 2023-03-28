Over 200 kids working in factories rescued this year alone, Delhi govt tells HC

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was told on Monday that over 200 children employed as child labourers in the city were rescued this year and further raids were being carried out in this regard.

A division bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and comprising Justice Sachin Datta was hearing a petition on the issue of children working in extremely small units of factories stuffed with inflammable materials.

The plea, filed by Bachpan Bachao Andolan-founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, was moved following a 2019 incident, where a massive fire ripped through a building in Anaj Mandi in Sadar Bazar resulting in the death of 43 persons, including 12 children aged between 12 to 18 years. The NGO had sought direction from the authorities to inquire into the angle of trafficking and child labour.

Advocate Prabhsahay Kaur, representing the NGO, said during the hearing that there had been “unprecedented success” in rescuing child labourers from various units since January 11 when the last order was passed for the constitution of committees in each district.

She said the government rescued more than 200 children and of the 183 complaints filed by the NGO, the authorities took action in most of them. The government’s counsel told that in pursuance of an earlier order, a status report had been filed in the matter and added that the process of conducting raids was still going on.

In its status report, the government said 45 people were killed and 17 injured in the December 8, 2019, fire. It informed that a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each was given to the victim’s next of kin in all 45 cases. In the case of the 17 injured, Rs 1 lakh each was given to 13 people.

