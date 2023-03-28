Home Cities Delhi

Special Cell arrests two for demanding Rs 50L from businessman

“Several CCTVs of the area were checked in order to identify the suspicious activities of vehicles or persons near the scene of the crime.

Published: 28th March 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Five members of a gang including a Central Crime Branch (CCB) police constable were arrested for extorting Rs 25 lakh from a shopkeeper in Rajajinagar.

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two people who were involved in an extortion case in which the duo had demanded Rs 50 lakhs in 7 days as extortion money and threatened to kill a businessman.

The accused were identified as Dinesh Kumar Shah and Kishore. DCP (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said the Special Cell was already working on the members of active criminal gangs of the Delhi-NCR region, especially in the area of Dwarka and West Delhi and it came to notice that on March 16, one businessman had received an extortion letter containing demand of Rs 50,00,000.

“Several CCTVs of the area were checked in order to identify the suspicious activities of vehicles or persons near the scene of the crime. After incessant efforts, one scooty makes TVS Ntorq was identified at the relevant time near the place of occurrence,” the DCP said. The police identified the number of the scooty with two suspects riding on it. “The ownership of the vehicle was checked and the same was found to be registered in the name of Dinesh Kumar Sah. The search of the scooty and the owner was initiated and finally, the scooty was traced in Mangolpuri,” the official said.

He said on March 24, a trap was laid and the user of the above scooty was apprehended. He was thoroughly interrogated on which it was revealed that the scooty belonged to Dinesh Kumar Sah who was the mastermind behind the crime.

‘Act of vengeance’
The accused Dinesh Kumar Sah was in the same business and around 10 years ago, he used to work in the complainant’s firm as a labourer and later he left the job on petty issues. He started the same business. However, he suffered huge losses in the business, whereas the complainant’s business was flourishing at the same time. Under enmity and greed, Dinesh conspired with his labourer Kishore to extort money from Bahadur Singh Rawat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Extortion Delhi Crime
India Matters
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | R Satish Babu)
INTERVIEW | Tamil Nadu budget lays foundation for inclusive growth, says Finance Minister PTR
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs
E Sreedharan (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kerala a glass house. Looks nice from outside, but nothing inside: E Sreedharan
What will Rahul Gandhi do next? (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp