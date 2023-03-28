Special Cell arrests two for demanding Rs 50L from businessman

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two people who were involved in an extortion case in which the duo had demanded Rs 50 lakhs in 7 days as extortion money and threatened to kill a businessman.

The accused were identified as Dinesh Kumar Shah and Kishore. DCP (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said the Special Cell was already working on the members of active criminal gangs of the Delhi-NCR region, especially in the area of Dwarka and West Delhi and it came to notice that on March 16, one businessman had received an extortion letter containing demand of Rs 50,00,000.

“Several CCTVs of the area were checked in order to identify the suspicious activities of vehicles or persons near the scene of the crime. After incessant efforts, one scooty makes TVS Ntorq was identified at the relevant time near the place of occurrence,” the DCP said. The police identified the number of the scooty with two suspects riding on it. “The ownership of the vehicle was checked and the same was found to be registered in the name of Dinesh Kumar Sah. The search of the scooty and the owner was initiated and finally, the scooty was traced in Mangolpuri,” the official said.

He said on March 24, a trap was laid and the user of the above scooty was apprehended. He was thoroughly interrogated on which it was revealed that the scooty belonged to Dinesh Kumar Sah who was the mastermind behind the crime.

‘Act of vengeance’

The accused Dinesh Kumar Sah was in the same business and around 10 years ago, he used to work in the complainant’s firm as a labourer and later he left the job on petty issues. He started the same business. However, he suffered huge losses in the business, whereas the complainant’s business was flourishing at the same time. Under enmity and greed, Dinesh conspired with his labourer Kishore to extort money from Bahadur Singh Rawat.

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested two people who were involved in an extortion case in which the duo had demanded Rs 50 lakhs in 7 days as extortion money and threatened to kill a businessman. The accused were identified as Dinesh Kumar Shah and Kishore. DCP (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said the Special Cell was already working on the members of active criminal gangs of the Delhi-NCR region, especially in the area of Dwarka and West Delhi and it came to notice that on March 16, one businessman had received an extortion letter containing demand of Rs 50,00,000. “Several CCTVs of the area were checked in order to identify the suspicious activities of vehicles or persons near the scene of the crime. After incessant efforts, one scooty makes TVS Ntorq was identified at the relevant time near the place of occurrence,” the DCP said. The police identified the number of the scooty with two suspects riding on it. “The ownership of the vehicle was checked and the same was found to be registered in the name of Dinesh Kumar Sah. The search of the scooty and the owner was initiated and finally, the scooty was traced in Mangolpuri,” the official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said on March 24, a trap was laid and the user of the above scooty was apprehended. He was thoroughly interrogated on which it was revealed that the scooty belonged to Dinesh Kumar Sah who was the mastermind behind the crime. ‘Act of vengeance’ The accused Dinesh Kumar Sah was in the same business and around 10 years ago, he used to work in the complainant’s firm as a labourer and later he left the job on petty issues. He started the same business. However, he suffered huge losses in the business, whereas the complainant’s business was flourishing at the same time. Under enmity and greed, Dinesh conspired with his labourer Kishore to extort money from Bahadur Singh Rawat.