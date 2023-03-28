Two arrested in Rs 100 crore cheating case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested two people who were allegedly involved in a cheating case to the tune of Rs 100 crores, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Vishnu Kumar (40) and Rohil Kumar (39), were declared proclaimed offenders by Dwarka Court on March 11. DCP (Outer) Harender K Singh said secret information was received on March 26 by the staff that was assigned to nab Proclaimed Offenders, regarding two POs coming to Hotel LA, in the area of Mangol Puri. “A dedicated team was constituted which laid a trap at the location and nabbed both the accused,” the DCP said.

According to the official, both the accused were managers in a company that lured the people by giving them luxurious flats in L-Zone of Dwarka claiming that they had purchased the land from DDA.

