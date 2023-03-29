Home Cities Delhi

Cops say no to Ram Navami procession in Jahangirpuri

According to an official document, the Delhi Police while denying the permission cited a law and order problem.

Published: 29th March 2023

By Ujwal Jalali
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has denied permission to hold a religious procession in the northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30, a senior Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to an official document, the Delhi Police while denying the permission cited a law and order problem. “I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from law and order point of view,” it read.

On April 16, 2022, Delhi witnessed violent communal clashes in the Jahangirpuri area in which eight police personnel and civilian were hurt. 



