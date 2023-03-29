Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Drunk men scale Indraprastha College walls, harass girls

Students at Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the institute’s boundary walls during a fest on Tuesday and “harassed several students”. 

Published: 29th March 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indraprastha College, Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students at Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some 
men scaled the institute’s boundary walls during a fest on Tuesday and “harassed several students”. 
Police have registered an FIR under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC and arrested seven people. 

An All India Students’ Association activist alleged that the men were heard chanting “Miranda, IP dono hamara (Miranda House and Indraprastha College both are ours)” and “Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge (We didn’t leave Miranda, we won’t leave IP either)”.

In October, some students of Miranda House College alleged that several men scaled the boundary walls and the gates during an open Diwali fest on campus and indulged in “cat-calling and sexist sloganeering”.
The AISA’s Delhi University unit secretary and former Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) student Anjali shared purported photos and videos of the incident. 

In the photo, four men are seen standing near the IPCW boundary wall while another is scaling the wall. 
The video clip shows the police asking the college students to vacate the premises. “Today, IPCW’s fest was going when drunk men climbed the walls, forcefully entered the campus and harrassed women students. Men were chanting ‘Miranda IP dono hamara’, ‘Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge’,” Anjali tweeted. Another student alleged, “Miscreants entered the IPCW fest today and harassed several women students, injuring one. Delhi Police has simply escorted the goons out. We demand their immediate arrest.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indraprastha College
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp