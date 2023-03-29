Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt can’t demolish temporary shelter homes without Supreme Court nod

Counsel for DUSIB told the court that prior arrangements were made for shifting the homeless before the removal of the night shelters.

Published: 29th March 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By midnight, some stretches under the Metro are packed with homeless people, including daily wagers and beggars

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday restrained authorities concerned, including Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi Police and Delhi Development Authority (DDA), from demolishing temporary shelters for the homeless in the national capital without getting its permission.

A bench of Justices SR Bhat and Dipankar Datta in their order said, “It is pointed out that there are three temporary shelters at Geeta Ghat, which caters to homeless of special needs such as with TB, orthopaedic and mental health condition. The Delhi police and the DDA and all other authorities in the government are directed to not demolish any of the three temporary shelter homes in Geeta Ghat or any other temporary shelter without approaching this court.” 

The court’s order came in a plea, which raised the issue of demolition of night shelters in Delhi. The bench was also considering an application, which had sought a stay on the demolition of a night shelter in Sarai Kale Khan. It was stated in the application that demolition was going on and it housed 50 homeless residents of the city. 

Counsel for DUSIB told the court that prior arrangements were made for shifting the homeless before the removal of the night shelters. The affidavit also stated that inhabitants of these night shelters were shifted to permanent night shelters or shelter homes of DUSIB located at Phool Mandi, Mori Gate, Delhi and Geeta Colony. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi homeless crisis
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp