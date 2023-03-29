Senior MEA official robbed of diplomatic passport, valuables in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs was robbed of his belongings, including his diplomatic passport, at south Delhi’s Aurobindo Marg when he got down from his vehicle to help a man lying unconscious on the road.

DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhary said they received a PCR call around 6.30 pm on Monday at Kotla Mubarakpur police station about a theft from a car in front of AIIMS Gate No. 2 (Opposite Side), Near Subway, Ring Road.

The police reached the spot where the complainant told them that he works at the Ministry of External Affairs as Deputy Secretary (legal officer). While returning from the office, he saw a person lying unconscious on the Aurobindo Marg (INA Market) towards South Extension.

“He parked his car on the roadside and called the PCR for help. Then, the PCR van took away the said person from there and he came back to his car,” the DCP said. When the man returned, he was astonished to find out that his car’s window pane was broken and his belongings such as the official laptop with Laptop Bag, two mobile phones and his diplomatic passport, official IDs, bank cards, 20 Euros and Rs 7,000 cash were missing from the car.

