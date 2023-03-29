Home Cities Delhi

Senior MEA official robbed of diplomatic passport, valuables in Delhi

A senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs was robbed of his belongings, including his diplomatic passport, at south Delhi’s Aurobindo Marg.

Published: 29th March 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Theft , Burglar, Thief

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior official of the Ministry of External Affairs was robbed of his belongings, including his diplomatic passport, at south Delhi’s Aurobindo Marg when he got down from his vehicle to help a man lying unconscious on the road.

DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhary said they received a PCR call around 6.30 pm on Monday at Kotla Mubarakpur police station about a theft from a car in front of AIIMS Gate No. 2 (Opposite Side), Near Subway, Ring Road.

The police reached the spot where the complainant told them that he works at the Ministry of External Affairs as Deputy Secretary (legal officer). While returning from the office, he saw a person lying unconscious on the Aurobindo Marg (INA Market) towards South Extension.

“He parked his car on the roadside and called the PCR for help. Then, the PCR van took away the said person from there and he came back to his car,” the DCP said. When the man returned, he was astonished to find out that his car’s window pane was broken and his belongings such as the official laptop with Laptop Bag, two mobile phones and his diplomatic passport, official IDs, bank cards, 20 Euros and Rs 7,000 cash were missing from the car.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Tamil Nadu: IPS officer accused of removing teeth of 10 men shifted out
Image used for representational purpose only.
Licences of 18 pharma companies cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs
Adani’s three-pronged defensive-offensive strategy
Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp