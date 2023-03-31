Home Cities Delhi

AAP’s multi-language poster attack: BJP wants to control nation

‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao campaign’ in 22 states points to unfulfilled promises made by BJP to all sections
 

Published: 31st March 2023

Delhi cabinet minister and AAP’s co-convenor Gopal Rai during the launch of poster campaign on Thursday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a pan-India campaign, the AAP on Thursday launched a poster campaign with the slogan “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” (Remove Modi, Save the Nation) in 22 states across the country. The Delhi cabinet minister and AAP’s co-convenor Gopal Rai said that the posters have been put up in several languages including Hindi English, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati and among others. 

Launching the campaign at the party headquarters, Rai said that the Modi Government wants to control the nation by suppressing the Opposition. Rai said that the campaign was aimed at sending a message across the nation that promises made by BJP “have not been fulfilled yet”.

“This campaign aims at sending the message across the nation about how the BJP has failed to fulfil its promises. Promises made to farmers have not been fulfilled yet. Instead of resolving the problems, the BJP is just trying to end democracy. So far, 22 states have put up these posters in different languages,” he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh took a dig at the PM and said, “Is it unjust to ask that does the PM needs to be literate?’. As these posters were put up, PM Modi sent the police constable to tear them.”
He added that Modi, his party and his constable all believe that India’s Prime Minister ‘must be illiterate’.

Rai alleged that the Centre has been attempting to “curtail the independence” of investigative agencies and “shattering faith” in the judicial processes. He said, “The PM is stubbornly dismantling the democratic structure of the nation and eliminating the opposition. This is a direct assault on India’s democratic structure and constitution.”

He added that the government is attempting to curtail the independence of investigative agencies and shattering Indians’ faith in judicial processes. Rai further said that from April 10, similar posters would be put up at universities across the nation to make students aware about the campaign. The campaign was announced by CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 23 after Delhi Police lodged more than 100 FIRs and arrested six persons for putting up similar posters in the national capital. 

