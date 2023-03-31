Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police ramp up security as people take out Ram Navami procession

To avoid any untoward situation in the area, the police maintained adequate security arrangements with at least four companies of rapid action force. 

Published: 31st March 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Locals take part in a Ram Navmi procession at Jahangirpuri | Parveen Negi

Locals take part in a Ram Navmi procession at Jahangirpuri | Parveen Negi

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A religious procession, which was conducted by a right-wing body, passed off peacefully in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday amid heavy deployment of police force to prevent any untoward incident.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, an organisation had sought permission for at least 4-5 km long procession, but it was denied by the police in the area where violence broke out last year during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

As per an official document, the Delhi Police while denying the permission cited a law and order problem.
“I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from law and order point of view,” the notice sent by the police to the event organisers read.

However, the official said that later the same organisation accepted the police’s demand to restrict the procession within 100 metres and it passed off peacefully without any law and order situation. To avoid any untoward situation in the area, the police maintained adequate security arrangements with at least four companies of rapid action force. The police also closed some streets in the area for security reasons.

On April 16, 2022, Delhi witnessed violent communal clashes in the Jahangirpuri area in which 8 police personnel and a civilian sustained injury during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The Delhi Police contained the situation with the help of paramilitary forces. Months later, the Crime Branch issued charge-sheeted against 37 people in connection with the riots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Navami Religious procession
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp