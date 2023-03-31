Delhi police ramp up security as people take out Ram Navami procession

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A religious procession, which was conducted by a right-wing body, passed off peacefully in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday amid heavy deployment of police force to prevent any untoward incident.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, an organisation had sought permission for at least 4-5 km long procession, but it was denied by the police in the area where violence broke out last year during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

As per an official document, the Delhi Police while denying the permission cited a law and order problem.

“I am directed to inform you that your request for Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra on the occasion of Ram Navami has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to from law and order point of view,” the notice sent by the police to the event organisers read.

However, the official said that later the same organisation accepted the police’s demand to restrict the procession within 100 metres and it passed off peacefully without any law and order situation. To avoid any untoward situation in the area, the police maintained adequate security arrangements with at least four companies of rapid action force. The police also closed some streets in the area for security reasons.

On April 16, 2022, Delhi witnessed violent communal clashes in the Jahangirpuri area in which 8 police personnel and a civilian sustained injury during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The Delhi Police contained the situation with the help of paramilitary forces. Months later, the Crime Branch issued charge-sheeted against 37 people in connection with the riots.

