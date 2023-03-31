Delhi police bust nationwide ‘work from home’ racket, two arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a pan-India fake ‘work from home’ job syndicate and arrested two people who cheated many people to the tune of crores, officials said. During the investigation, the police also found the involvement of Chinese nationals in the crime, said officials.

DCP (outer) Harendra Singh said a woman complained alleging that she saw an advertisement on Instagram for a part-time job. She sent a WhatsApp message to the number mentioned regarding the job. She got a reply that they were hiring people regarding the Amazon process.

“She was told that the core business of their company is to help Amazon merchants increase product sales and rankings. Every time the employee completes a task, he will get a generous commission and can earn ` 3,000- 10,000 per day,” the official said.

The woman was cheated for more than Rs 9 lakh in the name of investment and tax after which she reached the police and an FIR was registered last year. The police sent a notice to the bank concerned for getting the details of the alleged beneficiary accounts and it was found that money was transferred to 18 different bank accounts. Out of the total money, Rs 25,000 were transferred in the name of Saintmoksha Private Limited.

On further investigation, accused Shashank Srivastav (32), a resident of Vasant Kunj Delhi was arrested in the case on December 13. A charge sheet against five accused -- Mayur Saini, Mahipal, Ganga Ram, Shashank Srivastav and Manisha Katyal was filed in January this year. Later, accused Manish Giri and Shashikant Vishwakarma were also arrested.

Giri disclosed that he was a B. Tech (Computer Science) and worked for 3 years as Country Manager of India for a Chinese Firm that launched its app store Mobogenie from 2012-2014. “He came into contact with Chinese nationals. These Chinese nationals namely Outman, Vincent and Mark were in contact with him through Telegram and Skype and they asked him to help them procure current bank accounts of companies having high daily processing capacity of payment for their gaming business and he would be paid 1% of transaction value in those bank accounts as commission,” the official said.

The accused gave the internet banking credentials of the bank accounts to the nationals over Telegram.

