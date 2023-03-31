L-G, BJP trying to stop power subsidy: Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a fresh allegation, the Delhi Power Minister Atishi said the Lieutenant General and BJP leaders are repeatedly pressurising officials in the power department to stop power subsidies to farmers and advocates.

She said, “This morning, I received a file from the power department. In it, the department has proposed to discontinue the power subsidy provided by the Kejriwal government to the farmers and advocates of Delhi.”

She further claimed that neither the elected government of Delhi nor the Power Minister gave any such orders to stop the power subsidy for farmers and advocates. So, where did this proposal come from?

She added that when she met with the officers of the power department to discuss the file, they said that there is a lot of pressure from the BJP and the L-G to stop the power subsidy provided by the Delhi government. “Power department officials said that the proposal to stop the power subsidies to farmers and lawyers was made under pressure from the L-G,” added Atishi.

While giving assurance to the farmers and advocates through the media, Atishi said, “ No matter how many conspiracies are hatched and no matter who passes any file under pressure from the L-G, free electricity for any resident of Delhi will not be stopped as long as Arvind Kejriwal’s government is in power.”

Calling Atishi’s allegations false, BJP-Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said, “ Lt.Governor has given no order to stop free electricity supply to advocates chambers, instead BJP suggests that despite giving to selected sections Delhi government should give first 200 units free electricity to all consumers.”

“According to our information, the Lt. Governor’s office did not give any such suggestion to the officials, Atishi herself forced her electricity department officials to propose and then started bad propaganda,” Sachdeva added.

‘Consumers will continue to get subsidy till March next year’

Power consumers in Delhi who have opted for subsidy will get it till March 31, 2024, after which they will have to submit fresh applications to continue availing the benefit, Power Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

“Those who opted for subsidy in October (2022), will get it till March 31 of coming year. After that they will have to opt for it in each financial year,” the minister told a press conference.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a change in the free electricity scheme of his government, saying the power subsidy will be provide to only those consumers who would apply for it.

According to official figures, there are over 58 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi out of which 48 lakh have applied to the discoms for getting subsidy.

The Delhi government provides 100 per cent subsidy on monthly consumption upto 200 units. Those consuming 201-400 units per month get 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850. Rs 850, under the scheme.

