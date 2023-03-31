Home Cities Delhi

L-G, BJP trying to stop power subsidy: Atishi

She further claimed that neither the elected government of Delhi nor the Power Minister gave any such orders to stop the power subsidy for farmers and advocates. So, where did this proposal come from?

Published: 31st March 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a fresh allegation, the Delhi Power Minister Atishi said the Lieutenant General and BJP leaders are repeatedly pressurising officials in the power department to stop power subsidies to farmers and advocates.

She said, “This morning, I received a file from the power department. In it, the department has proposed to discontinue the power subsidy provided by the Kejriwal government to the farmers and advocates of Delhi.”

She further claimed that neither the elected government of Delhi nor the Power Minister gave any such orders to stop the power subsidy for farmers and advocates. So, where did this proposal come from?
She added that when she met with the officers of the power department to discuss the file, they said that there is a lot of pressure from the BJP and the L-G to stop the power subsidy provided by the Delhi government.  “Power department officials said that the proposal to stop the power subsidies to farmers and lawyers was made under pressure from the L-G,” added Atishi. 

While giving assurance to the farmers and advocates through the media, Atishi said, “ No matter how many conspiracies are hatched and no matter who passes any file under pressure from the L-G, free electricity for any resident of Delhi will not be stopped as long as Arvind Kejriwal’s government is in power.”

Calling Atishi’s allegations false, BJP-Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said, “ Lt.Governor has given no order to stop free electricity supply to advocates chambers, instead BJP suggests that despite giving to selected sections Delhi government should give first 200 units free electricity to all consumers.” 

“According to our information, the Lt. Governor’s office did not give any such suggestion to the officials, Atishi herself forced her electricity department officials to propose and then started bad propaganda,” Sachdeva added. 

‘Consumers will continue to get subsidy till March next year’

Power consumers in Delhi who have opted for subsidy will get it till March 31, 2024, after which they will have to submit fresh applications to continue availing the benefit, Power Minister Atishi said on Thursday.

 “Those who opted for subsidy in October (2022), will get it till March 31 of coming year. After that they will have to opt for it in each financial year,” the minister told a press conference.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a change in the free electricity scheme of his government, saying the power subsidy will be provide to only those consumers who would apply for it.
According to official figures, there are over 58 lakh domestic consumers in Delhi out of which 48 lakh have applied to the discoms for getting subsidy.

The Delhi government provides 100 per cent subsidy on monthly consumption upto 200 units. Those consuming 201-400 units per month get 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850. Rs 850, under the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Power Minister Atishi Power subsidy BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo | PTI)
Over 11K OBC, SC and ST students dropped out from Central Universities in five years: Centre
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai along with Union Minister Amit Shah and former CM B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Single-phase Karnataka assembly polls more of a challenge for the BJP and the JD-S?
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Boy, 15, kidnapped and murdered over Rs 50 lakh ransom in Odisha, two arrested
Siyaya has killed two animals since she became a mother. (Photo | Twitter)
Cheetah from Namibia gives birth to four cubs at MP's Kuno National Park 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp