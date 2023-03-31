Neurosurgeon of Safdarjung hospital in Delhi held on bribery charge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested a neurosurgeon of Delhi’s top medical institution Safdarjung Hospital and four others for running an illegal medical and surgery racket and overcharging patients in connivance with touts and a medical and surgical shop owner.

The CBI arrested Dr Manish Rawat along with Avnesh Patel, Manish Sharma, Kuldeep and Deepak Khattar, the proprietor of Kanishka Surgical, New Delhi. The charges against them include bribery and harassment of patients.

CBI sources said it was alleged that Dr Rawat in collusion with Patel, Sharma and Kuldeep along with Khattar took bribes for giving medical advice and conducting surgery on the patients. They bypassed rules on treatment in Safdarjung Hospital Delhi.

The doctor allegedly directed patients through middlemen to purchase instruments required for surgery from a surgical shop of Khattar. The accused compelled the patients to pay costs for those instruments higher than the actual price and shared the excess amount raised through overbilling by the medical and surgical shop. The doctor was laundering money through companies, according to CBI sources.

