CM Kejriwal unveils summer action plan to combat air pollution

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming that there is a reduction of 30 percent from 2016 to 2022-23 in Delhi’s air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a summer action plan to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

He said that the number of ‘severe’ AQI days has decreased from 26 in 2016 to six in 2022, while the ‘very poor’ AQI days have come down from 124 to 72. The government will take steps to address various issues such as stopping dust pollution, open burning and industrial pollution, implementing solid waste management, and increasing green cover, among others.

The primary focus of the action plan is on dust pollution, which has been a major contributor to the city’s worsening air quality, Kejriwal said. “To tackle this, the government has procured 84 mechanical road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers and 185 mobile anti-smog guns,” the chief minister said.

NEW DELHI: Claiming that there is a reduction of 30 percent from 2016 to 2022-23 in Delhi’s air pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a summer action plan to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution. He said that the number of ‘severe’ AQI days has decreased from 26 in 2016 to six in 2022, while the ‘very poor’ AQI days have come down from 124 to 72. The government will take steps to address various issues such as stopping dust pollution, open burning and industrial pollution, implementing solid waste management, and increasing green cover, among others. The primary focus of the action plan is on dust pollution, which has been a major contributor to the city’s worsening air quality, Kejriwal said. “To tackle this, the government has procured 84 mechanical road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers and 185 mobile anti-smog guns,” the chief minister said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });