Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya killed inside Delhi's Tihar jail by rival gang members

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi's top gangster Sunil alias 'Tillu Tajpuriya', who was lodged at the high-security Tihar Jail, was stabbed to death by rival inmates on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The deceased Tajpuriya was the prime accused in the brazen killing of rival gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom at Rohini Court complex in September 2021.

Notably, this is the second incident of gang war inside Tihar Jail in the past 15 days. On April 14, a "dreaded gangster" named Prince Tewatia was killed by fellow inmates at the same Tihar prison. The deceased Tewatia, was previously involved in 16 cases including, murder, attempt to murder, and a recent sensational case of carjacking in southwest Delhi.

According to a senior prison official, the 33-year-old Tajpuriya was lodged on the ground floor of a high-security ward in Tihar Jail. "He was attacked by four inmates, who were lodged in the same ward but on the first floor. They attacked Sunil Tillu using an improvised sua (weapon) that they made by cutting open an iron grill installed on the first floor of ward," the official told The New Indian Express.

The accused inmates, identified as Deepak alias Titar (31), Yogesh alias Tunda (30), Rajesh (42), and Riyaz Khan (39), were members of the rival Gogi gang. They jumped on the ground floor from their ward using several bedsheets.

Soon after the incident, Tajpuriya was immediately rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after he was given the required medical attention at the Central Jail OPD around 6.45 am. "The injured inmate expired during the course of the treatment at DDU hospital," the official said.

Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police official said that they received information from the DDU hospital regarding two under-trial prisoners of Tihar Jail being admitted to the hospital and one of them named Sunil alias Tillu was brought dead. "Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," the official said.

Tillu Vs Gogi

On September 24, 2021, Delhi's most wanted gangster Jitender Singh Mann alias 'Gogi' was shot dead inside a courtroom by two gangsters from the rival 'Tilu' gang, dressed in lawyers' garb. The two attackers were gunned down by police personnel present in the court.

The bitter strife between two rival gangs, constantly being escalated by regular bloodbaths, was the prime reason for Jitendra Gogi's broad daylight murder at a local court.

Delhi has witnessed an unending bloodbath between the two rival gangs -- the Gogi gang and the Tillu Tajpuriya Gang -- in the past decade.

The 'Gogi' gang was once led by Jitender Singh Maan while the 'Tilu' gang was till now being run by Sunil Tajpuriya.

Both Tillu and Gogi hail from the same village on the outskirts of Delhi. Sources say that both of them were childhood friends who once used to hang out together.

But how did this childhood friendship turn into a turf war that has claimed the lives of over 25 people in the past 10 years in Delhi and Haryana?

It is being said that the gang war between Sunil Maan alias Tillu and Jitender alias Gogi started during the student union elections in the year 2010 at the Sharddhanand college in Alipur, Delhi. It was the same time when both childhood friends turned foes and later on fierce rivals.

Although they themselves did not contest the elections directly yet both provided the support and muscle power to rival candidates which caused bitterness between the two, culminating in the most violent gang war in Delhi.

In one of the fierce clashes between both gangs on June 18, 2018, in Burari, Delhi, four persons including two members of the Sunil Tillu gang and two passers-by were killed and five others got injured.

But before becoming a gangster, Gogi seemed to have a bright future ahead. He studied in a local government school in Alipur and was a budding volleyball player and an athlete. Gogi often during interrogations told police that he always wished to represent India in the international games. However, destiny had something different written for him -- a death in a witness box.

From small-time college politics and scuffles, the two friend-turned-foes gradually became Delhi's top rival gangsters and are now dead.

